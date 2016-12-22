ACB traps Reddygudem SI

more-in

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Reddygudem Police Sub-Inspector (SI), N.V.V. Satyanarayana, of Krishna district, when he was allegedly collecting Rs. 5,000 bribe from a tractor driver at his police station.

According to ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V. Gopakakrishna, the Reddygudem police team led by Mr. Satyanarayana took a few persons into custody during the night rounds on December 14 and seized their mobile phones and bikes.

During the raid, police picked up the complainant, R. Nagaraju, while he was sleeping at a temple near Nuzvid. They seized his bike and cellphone. However, the SI was reportedly harassing Nagaraju and demanded Rs. 10,000 to return his vehicle.

Following a complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the SI red-handed while receiving the bribe on Wednesday. “We recovered the amount from the accused officer and a case has been registered,” said Mr. Gopalakrishna.