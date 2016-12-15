ACB sleuths raid residence of DMHO

more-in

Anti-Corruption Bureau Central Investigation Unit sleuths raided the residential apartment of Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer U. Swarajyalakshmi at Sapthagiri Nagar in the city on Wednesday and seized her passport and some vital documents, following complaints that the official possessed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

ACB Central Investigation Unit DSP Mahesh, who led a team of officials, said the search was launched following complaints that the DMHO possessed disproportionate assets. ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids on the DMHO’s house in Kurnool and that of her relatives at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the DSP said.

The bank officials examined documents pertaining to Dr. Swarajyalakshmi’s bank accounts and bank lockers and other important records. Dr. Swarajyalakshmi, a native of Vizianagaram district, had worked at Visakhapatnam and other districts and is presently working at Kurnool. Mr. Mahesh said the searches were part of a routine process and officials have clinching evidences on a complaint of disproportionate assets registered against the official.