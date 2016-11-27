ACB seeks info. from public to curb graft

more-in

CHITTOOR: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have stepped up vigil to take on officials involved in corrupt practices by appealing to the public to pass on information from their end "without any fear or inhibitions".

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Tirupati division) A. Shankar Reddy, speaking to the media here on Sunday, said that corruption in the system could be tackled easily, but not without public cooperation.

Referring to a series of incidents in which the ACB had nabbed three officials of the Revenue and Excise departments in Chittoor district in November, Mr. Reddy said that the department invited information from the public on officials involved in corrupt practices.

"People who have information about officials regarding their alleged corrupt practices, illegal and benami assets could directly drop in at the ACB office in Tirupati or call them at any time and furnish information. We will never question any person providing us information. We maintain top secrecy over their identity. People can also send us information by way of anonymous letters or calls through coin boxes," the DSP said, furnishing the number: 9440446190.

Flash raids soon

Based on public information, the ACB could act independently and even register cases and launch investigations. "We are going to strictly implement the norm that the government officials should not have more than Rs. 500 with them during their office hours. Hereafter, we are going to launch flash raids to bring the corruption under control," he added.

Mr. Shankar Reddy observed that in all the three cases of corruption detected in November the tainted officials had demanded their subjects to bring bribe in Rs. 2000 denomination.