NCRB report throws light on disturbing scenario in A.P.

: Ninety-nine per cent of offenders in rape cases were known to the victims in Andhra Pradesh, according to the ‘Crime in India 2015’ report of the National Crime Records Bureau. Of the 1,027 rape cases reported in the State in 2015, as many as 1,024 offenders were known to the victims.

“Above 25 per cent (286 offenders) offenders are known to the victims on promise to marry the victim. Of late, 314 offenders were found to be neighbours of the victims,” stated the NCRB’s report. In four rape cases, family member such as grandfather/father/brother/son was the offender.

The most heinous side of the scenario in Andhra Pradesh was that at least 21 girls below the age of six became victims of rape in 2015 alone. The Crime in India report was released on August 30.

Ironically, at least 54 offenders were relatives to the victims.

A total of 70 rape victims were between the age group of above six and below 12 while 400 victims fall in the age group of 12 and 18.

In the cities of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, 87 and 53 rape cases were reported in the 2015 year respectively.

In India, as low as five rape cases were reported in Sikkim and the highest of 4,391 rape cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh.