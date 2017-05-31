97 cysts removed from woman’s heart

more-in

Cardiothoracic surgeons of the Kurnool general hospital performed open heart surgery and removed 97 hydatid cysts from the heart of 65-year-old Peddakka of Vengannabavi in Kurnool district.

Cardiothoracic surgeon C. Prabhakar Reddy said Peddakka was admitted to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and palpitations. Echo and CT chest were performed and she was diagnosed to be having hydatid cyst of inter-ventricular septum occupying the right ventricle, he said.

In all, 97 hydatid cysts (14 large cysts and 83 daughter cysts) were removed by performing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, Dr. Prabhakar Reddy said. hydatid cysts generally affect the liver and lungs but cysts in the heart was a rare phenomenon, he added.

Nearly 90% of the left ventricle was affected in Peddakka’s heart, he said. Consumption of improperly washed vegetables results in organisms on the vegetables entering the digestive system and developing into echinococcus granulosus organisms forming hydatid cysts.

Nearly 28% of hydatid cysts affect the lungs and about 70% affecte the liver, but their presence in the heart is rare, Dr. Prabhakar Reddy explained. The patient was recovering, he added.