The nine-day Brahmotsavams, which concluded on a grand note a couple of days back, has nonetheless showered bounties on the employees working in the potu (temple kitchen) at various TTD-run temples in the form of promotions for having successfully met the demand from pilgrims during the festival.

In recognition of their performance, TTD Executive officer D. Sambasiva Rao issued orders elevating 94 junior employees to a higher cadre. Of the 94 employees, 84 work at Tirumala, five belong to the temple of goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor, four are connected to Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple besides an employee working at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple at Tirupati.