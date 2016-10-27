National » Andhra Pradesh

MANDAPETA (East Godavari), October 27, 2016
Updated: October 27, 2016 06:20 IST

80 more rythu bazaars to be opened in State

  • Special Correspondent
Minister for Agriculture Prattipati Pulla Rao has announced that State government is planning to make arrangements to bring vegetables to a district where they are not available from other districts and sell at a lower price. He has maintained that the vegetables will be brought from other states too, if necessary. He was inaugurating a rythu bazaar built at a cost of Rs. 43 lakh in Gandhinagar of Mandapeta.

Mr. Pulla Rao said the objective of rythu bazaars was to give vegetables at a low price to consumers and also benefiting farmers. He said rythu bazaars would be opened at Anagara and Rayavaram villages also. It was planned to open 80 more rythu bazaars in the State.

The Minister also said that a there was a proposal to set up cold storages at rythu bazaars.

Stating that there was no dearth of funds for agriculture, the Minister said that godowns would be built with a capacity of four metric tonnes.

