Eight persons, including four women, were injured when the auto they were travelling in was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on NH 44, near Penukonda, on Wednesday.

According to the Penukonda police, 10 members of a family were returning from an overnight stay at the Gangamma temple at Chandrajupalli village to the Manchepalli village of the Somandepalli mandal, when the accident took place.

The injured have been shifted to the government general hospital at Penukonda.

Three of the severely injured have been shifted to the government general hospital at Anantapur where they are said to be in a critical condition.