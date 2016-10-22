To make the remaining illiterates in the district literate, Zilla Parishad chairperson Sobha Swati Rani and Collector Vivek Yadav on Friday launched the 7th phase of Sakshar Bharat. Economic development of the district is possible if all are become literates. Ms. Swati Rani said.

Mr. Vivek Yadav said that out of 7.39lakh illiterates identified in the district, 5.16 lakh people were made literates during the last six phases of the programme. He appealed to all to improve the present literacy of the district from 58.59 per cent to 78.80 by this year-end.