7,000 artists from 18 nations for Kuchipudi fest, says Palle

(From left) Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad , Ministers Palle Raghunadha Reddy and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and Chairman of Kuchipudi Natyaramam Kuchibhotla Anand releasing posters of International Kuchipudi Dance Convention, in Vijayawada on Friday. — | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy on Friday said the International Kuchipudi Dance Convention, to be held from December 23, would reflect the rich glory of the Telugu land that would be the cornerstone of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Reddy, along with Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad and Chairman of Kuchipudi Natyaramam Kuchibhotla Anand, released the poster of the three-day event, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

He said the idea behind hosting the event was to groom Amaravati as a cultural city. He said the government wanted to promote the Kuchipudi dance form in a big way, and claimed that nearly 10,000 artistes were engaged to present Kuchipudi ballets during Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams. He said nearly 7,000 people from 18 different countries would participate in the event that will witness presentation of Kuchipudi and other popular dance forms.

The Minister said the programme was being organised on a grand scale wherein artists from offshore lands would descend on the venue to showcase their talent.

Mr. Prasad said it was a matter of great pride that Vijayawada was hosting an event of this magnitude. He said the fact that Rs. 100 crore has been earmarked for development of Kuchipudi Natyaramam reflected the government’s sincerity about promoting the dance form. He said the idea behind it was to pave the way for every girl child in the State to train in this ancient dance form.

