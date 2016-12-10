7,000 additional police personnel to be drafted for Science Congress

Workers unloading grass patches for improving landscaping at Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan, the administrative building of SV University, in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

more-in

The Indian Science Congress will be held under a thick blanket of security, as the Tirupati Urban police have requisitioned an additional 7,000 police personnel for the event beginning January 3. About 15,000 world class scientists and Nobel laureates are likely to attend the five-day event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DGP holds review meet

At a meeting held with the department’s top brass at the police guest house here on Friday, Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao reviewed the security arrangements.

Later, he inspected Sri Venkateswara University’s Tarakarama Stadium, the main venue of the inaugural function.

Speaking to the media, he termed event a prestigious one for the State.

Helpline

The department has come up with the idea of a helpline to guide the visiting delegates. The system is being codified to meet specific requirements of the visitors, such as issues pertaining to immigration, lost and found, banking and financial services.