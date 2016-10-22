Arrangements are in place at SV University stadium’s Tarakarama sports pavilion for the Tirupati 7 Hills Marathon scheduled for Sunday, for which 5,000 enthusiasts have already registered as participants. The entire event is divided into 3K Run, 5K Run, 10K Run and 21K Run (Details at www.7hillsmarathon.com). The event is conducted by DEEP in association with the state Government and the police department.

Taking running to every nook and corner of the state is the mission of Murali Nannapaneni, a general physician who has run 57 marathons in the last eight years totalling to 18,000 plus kilometres. After successfully holding the Hyderabad Marathon, Vizag Marathon and Amaravathi Marathon, he brings the '7 Hills Marathon' to Tirupati as its Race Director.

The shortest is the 3K Run, where the participants will have to touch the Dairy Farm railway gate, come back to SV Arts College and back to the stadium. The longest version takes one to Dairy Farm (railway gate), back to NTR Circle with a 'U' turn, Alipiri junction, SV Zoo Park, Cherlopalli junction, West Church, before culminating at the originating place Tarakarama stadium, covering 21.5 km.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the brief closing ceremony and distribute prizes to the winners.