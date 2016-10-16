Tirupati Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, accompanied by 7 Hills Marathon race director Muralidhar Nannapaneni and XLr8 Andhra Pradesh Managing Director Glenn Robinson, unveils the medals for the upcoming 7 Hills Marathon in Tirupati on Saturday. —Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Marathons, besides being a regular endurance race, have transformed into a multifaceted event, uniting people from all walks of the life for a particular cause and towards adapting a healthy lifestyle, opined ‘7 Hills Marathon’ race director Muralidhar Nannapaneni.

Interacting with the media, during the medal launch for the upcoming ‘7 Hills Marathon’, scheduled to be held on October 23 at Tirupati, Dr. Nannapaneni said that marathons have become synonymous with annual city events and have evolved into one of the fastest growing sports across the world.

Elucidating on the upcoming ‘7 Hills Marathon’ he said that the event would be divided into four main categories: 21.1 km (half marathon), 10K,5K and 3K runs. “After successful conduct of events in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, we have decided to hold the marathon in the temple city upon the insistence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

Recollecting his experiences from running marathons back in the United States, XLr8 Andhra Pradesh Managing Director Glenn Robinson remarked that supporting the culture of sport is essential in sustaining a city-based ecosystem and uniting the people.

Tirupati Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi said that the events such as ‘7 Hills Marathon’ would not only boost the economic activity of the region, but also gives an opportunity to showcase the people, their culture and traditions to the whole world,” she added.

About 2,500 people have registered till date and the organisers are expecting 15,000 to 20,000 runners. More information including the registration process will be available on the website www.7hillsmarathon.com or contact 9701512346.