7 farm workers killed as tipper overturns

Seven agricultural labourers were killed and 22 others sustained grievous injuries when a tipper overturned after its rear tyre burst, near the railway gate at Chinnahothur, near Aspari in Kurnool district, on Wednesday.

Several migrant labourers belonging to Kothapet village in Holagunda mandal in the district had gone to Nalgonda in Telangana about two months ago to work in cotton fields there. On completion of work, they purchased rice and essential commodities enough for about six months and engaged a tipper to return to their native place, according to Boya Hanumanthu, whose brother died in the accident.

Tragedy struck the agricultural workers who were happy to have earned money to fend their families for a few months, when the tipper overturned and essential commodities packed in several gunny bags fell on them and got scattered on the road. Alur Circle Inspector Ghouse and Aspari sub-inspector Sankaraiah rushed to the accident spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Shaikamma (45), Narasamma (46), Govindamma (55), and Hanumanthamma (16) died instantly, while Sravanthi and Veeramma succumbed to injuries on way to the Government hospital at Adoni, according to the police. Ten severely injured persons were admitted to hospital at Adoni. A dozen other critically wounded workers were rushed to Kurnool General Hospital, but Boya Narayana (55) succumbed to injuries on the way.

Boya Durgamma (40), Boya Neelamma (35), Balaraju (16), Lakshmi (16), Boya Sunkanna, Hanumanthu and Sravanthi (8), are undergoing treatment in Kurnool. Chief Medical Officer S. Manjula of casualty ward in Kurnool General Hospital said of the 12 injured persons admitted in the casualty ward, the condition of four is critical.