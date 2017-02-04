639 acres alienated for Greenfield airport in Kurnool district

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday permitted the Revenue Department to alienate nearly 639 acres in Orvakal, Pudicherla and Kannamadakala villages in Kurnool in favour of the Managing Director of Bhogapuram International Airport Corporation Limited (BIACL) for establishment of a Greenfield airport at Orvakal. The allotment is subject to payment of market value at the rate of ₹8 lakh per acre and some other conditions. As per G.O MS No. 46, of the 639 acres, 456 acres are in Pudicherla, 115 acres in Orvakal and the remaining 67 acres in Kannamadakala.

A proposal from the District Collector for allotment of the land was cleared by the A.P. Land Management Authority in November 2016.

The BIACL is the project proponent for developing four Greenfield airports at Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district), Kuppam (Chittoor), Orvakal (Kurnool), and Dagadarthi (Nellore).

It was formed as a SPV under the Companies Act, 2013, for implementation of the Bhogapuram Aerotropolis Project that comprises an international airport, an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility and an Aviation Academy.