Suspect is 35-year-old relative who was entrusted with carrying the child to the village

In a heinous incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 35-year-old relative at Thagguvaripalle village of Bangarupalem mandal, 30 km from here, on Thursday night.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner), two families of the village along with their relatives took part in a liquor party and went for a nigh film show at nearby Bangarupalem mandal headquarters. After the show, the families, in about five batches, were returning home. A woman of the village handed over her 5-year-old daughter to her relative Swami, asking him to carry the child to the village. On reaching the village, the mother could not find Swami behind. From 9.30 p.m. till midnight, a search was launched by the villagers, but in vain.

Apprehended

On the next morning (Friday), the girl’s body was found in nearby bushes, with her clothes torn and bleeding injuries on private parts. The villagers spotted Swami on the village outskirts and apprehended him while he was about to flee the village.

Police said that Swami had smothered the girl to death after committing the crime. While carrying the child to the village, Swami under influence of liquor, took advantage of the darkness. When the girl started shouting, he smothered her. Members of both the families work as labourers at a poultry farm nearby.

Additional SP Y. Ratna and DSP Shankar rushed to the spot, and consoled the family members. The body was sent for autopsy and the case is under investigation.