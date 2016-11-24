Andhra Pradesh

53 woodcutters from TN held in Kadapa, logs seized

The woodcutters from Tamil Nadu and the logs seized from them were presented before the media in Kadapa on Wednesday. — Photo: Special Arrangement  

A lorry, two goods carriers and 26 mobile phones confiscated from them.

The police on Wednesday arrested 53 woodcutters belonging to Salem, Villupuram, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu after intercepting their vehicles at three places in Kadapa district.

Sixty-three red sanders logs weighing about a tonne, a lorry, two goods carriers and 26 mobile phones were seized from them, Kadapa Additional SP (Operations) B. Sathya Yesubabu said while producing the arrested persons before the media in Kadapa.

On information about transportation of red sanders logs, police intercepted the vehicles heading towards Bengaluru at the police checkpost, the Kadirivandlapalli crossroads on Muddanur-Yerraguntla road in Muddanur mandal and at the Obannapuram crossroads in Kondapuram mandal, the Additional SP said. Cases were registered, he added.

