53 T.N. woodcutters arrested in Kadapa

The arrested woodcutters from Tamil Nadu and logs seized presented before the media in Kadapa on Wednesday.

The police arrested 53 woodcutters of Salem, Villupuram, Namakkal and Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu by intercepting their vehicles at three different places in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Sixty-three red sanders logs weighing about a tonne, a lorry and two goods carrier vehicles and 26 mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons, Kadapa Additional SP (Operations) B. Sathya Yesubabu said while producing the arrested persons before the media in Kadapa.

On credible information about transportation of red sanders logs, police intercepted the vehicles heading towards Bengaluru at three places — the police checkpost and at Kadirivandlapalli crossroads on Muddanur-Yerraguntla road in Muddanur mandal and at Obannapuram crossroads in Kondapuram mandal — the Additional SP said. Cases were registered in Muddanur, Kondapuram and Yerraguntla police stations, he added. Mr. Yesubabu complimented Kadapa DSP E.G. Ashok Kumar, Jammalamadugu DSP T. Sarkar, Yerraguntla CI G. Rajendra Prasad, Kondapuram CI P. Ravi Babu, who arrested the woodcutters and seized the logs.