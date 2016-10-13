‘There were no instances of people wilfully attacking others’

The Banni festival at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal in Kurnool district in which people of 11 villages engage in a fierce mock stick fight at midnight of Vijayadasami festival on Tuesday resulted in injuries to about 50 persons.

Of them, 14 persons sustained bleeding injuries and five sustained burns from flaming torches. Chinna Tikkanna, 50, native of Devaragattu, was admitted to the Kurnool General Hospital with severe injuries.

The people of Neraniki, Neraniki thanda, Kothapet, Arikera, Arikera thanda, Yellarthi, Suluvai and Alur and adjoining villages resorted to a ritualistic stick fight at midnight during the procession of the idols of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy and Sri Parvathi Devi, after their kalyanotsavam was performed in Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy temple, atop an 800-foot high hillock at Devaragattu.

As the idols were carried down the hillock along Rakshasapada, Jammi chettu and Neduru Basavanna temple to the Simhasanakatta, the villagers vie with one another with long sticks with metal ring tips to gain possession of the idols, while people of Neraniki, Neraniki thanda and Kothapet try to protect them.

A drone camera and 100 closed circuit cameras were put up and District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and 100 revenue and other officials and 1,300 police officials and personnel monitored the festival.

Banni festival passed off peacefully and there were no instances of people wilfully attacking others, the Collector told media. The SP said action would be taken if needed by reviewing the CCTV footage. About 14 persons sustained bleeding injuries when sticks landed on them accidentally, he added.

The Collector and the SP visited Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy temple during the kalyanotsavam. Later they examined the long sticks with metal tips and interacted with the villagers and some devotees dressed as “Jangam doras”, who recited songs. A large number of people from Rayalaseema and other places witnessed the festival.