5-day village stay likely for PG medical students

VIZIANAGARAM: Indian Psychiatric Society, Andhra Pradesh unit has conducted its fifth post-graduate training programme for a day in the fort town on Sunday for the benefit of postgraduate students of psychiatry. The objective of programme was to share views and experiences of experts in the field of diagnosis and management of child and adolescent psychiatric disorders.

Addressing students and professors from various medical colleges in the State, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences Dr T Ravi Raju, who was the chief guest, said: “Quality of education is a matter of concern nowadays which can be addressed through training programmes. The government and the university have been contemplating a programme, Swasthya Vidya Vahini, for postgraduate students of medical, dental and nursing courses to stay for five days in a village to get first-hand experience on psycho-social situation in rural and sub-urban centres and also to provide patients the needed care.” He called upon medical teachers to impart knowledge to students by focussing on ethics, social issues, sanitation, hygiene, prevention of diseases, and doctor-patient relationship apart from focussing on technology, diagnosis, and treatment.

C. Radhakanth, professor of psychiatry at Maharajah’s Institute of Medical Sciences, which has organised the programme, said, “Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is important because psychological development gets arrested, delayed or deviant in children affecting them throughout their childhood and old age as well.”

Dr. A. Ram Prasad (Mysore), Prof. John Vijay Sagar, NIMHANS, Devashish Konar, Chairman, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Kolkata, and others spoke.

Alluri Satyanarayana Raju, managing trustee of Sri Rama Educational Trust, which owns MIMS, Vizianagaram, felicitated the speakers from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mysore and VIMHANS, Vijayawada.