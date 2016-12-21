48 smuggling operatives held in Seshachalam region

more-in

The Tirupati Urban police nabbed 48 red sanders smuggling operatives in the Seshachalam region and seized nearly four tonnes of red sanders logs in the last 10 days. According to the Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, the police nabbed three key smugglers along with several operatives, seizing 195 red sanders logs, vehicles and implements.

On December 10, the police officials nabbed five smuggling operatives near Srinivasapuram, under the Tiruchanur Police Station limits, and seized 12 red sanders logs weighing 286 kg from them.

On December 13, the police arrested five smuggling operatives near Ramasamudram village and seized six red sanders logs and a four-wheeler. Their questioning led the police to a dump of red sanders stocked in a guest house-cum-godown in Chennai, belonging to a smuggler Britto. The officials arrested Ramraj, a smuggler, and seized 38 red sanders logs weighing 1.73 tonnes along with two weighing machines and polishing tools.

An operation on December 18 at Venkatapalem Reserve Forest, under the Yerpedu Police Station limits, led to the arrest of red sanders smuggler Mohan alias Mohan Naidu, hailing from Tiruttani of Tamil Nadu, along with nine others. Police seized 60 red sanders logs weighing about 500 kg and one mini lorry.

Syad Shameer alias Bhai, a red sanders smuggler hailing from Katigenahalli of Karnataka, was nabbed along with two smuggling operatives, on December 19 near Swarnamukhi river under the Tiruchanur police station limits. About 10 red sanders logs weighing 300 kg were seized from them.

On the same day, the police nabbed Mani, hailing from Polur area of Tamil Nadu, along with 22 other smuggling operatives near Tharakarama Nagar plots, in the Renigunta Police Station limits. About 60 logs weighing 1.4 tonnes were seized.