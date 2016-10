Police arrested 13 red sanders offenders at Ayyakunta tank near Srirangapuram in Nallamalla forest area in Rudravaram mandal in the Kurnool district on Monday and seized 45 red sanders logs weighing 955 kg.

Bhiram Narasimha Reddy, Talari Narasimhulu, Talari Hari, Shaik Chinna Hussain Vali, Devisetty Subba Rao, Sampangi Vadde Sreenu, Shaik Rafi, Boya Prasad, Chakali Harilingam, Avula Obulesu, Kothamasi Venkataiah, Gurram Dasu and Kothamasi Dhanapal, belonging to Srirangapuram, Peddakambalur, Narasapuram and Lingapuram villages in Bandi Atmakur mandal, were arrested.

Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna produced the accused before the media and lauded Sirivella Circle Inspector Prabhakar Reddy, Ruadravaram Sub-Inspector Hanumanthaiah, assistant SI Ramaiah and staff for arresting the red sanders offenders.