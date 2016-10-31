The Kadiyam police on Sunday seized 420 kg of ganja estimated to cost about Rs. 16 lakh on the national highway at Venkayammapeta on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a vehicle check in the morning and spotted the ganja in a lorry. They took into custody three persons for questioning and registered cases against them, as the accused confessed to their offence.

The accused were: Bhumireddi Satyanarayana Reddy, the kingpin, Kolli Nagaraju, lorry driver and Tadi Harikrishna, lorry cleaner. The police seized the lorry and the mobile phones of all the three accused. The police are investigating the origin and destination of the narcotic.