Eco and adventure tourism and a trip to sanctuary to be part of the circuits

Plans are afoot to develop tourism by dividing the East Godavari district into four tourism circuits and implement the same in four different regions of the district.

As per the plan, the region between Dindi and Bodasakurru in Konaseema has been identified as brackish water circuit, where a tourism package will be implemented connecting all the island villages in the Godavari. A consultancy from Kerala will chalk out the detailed project report for this circuit.

The second one, Akhanda Godavari Circuit, will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 50 crore that has already been sanctioned by the State government. Expansion works will be undertaken from Kotilingalarevu to Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram and the Pichukalalanka and the Havelock Bridge will be developed as tourist destinations.

Boating facility connecting Rajamahendravaram and Kadiyapulanka is also on the cards.

The third circuit spread between Kakinada beach and the Coringa wildlife sanctuary where arrangements are place to give a complete facelift to the beach and putting connectivity in place to the Hope Island from the mainland.

Eco and adventure tourism will be formed part of the fourth circuit, designed exclusively for the Agency areas. Maredumilli, Bhupatipalem and Pamuleru have been identified as potential tourism destinations and the infrastructure and facilities will be developed to attract more and more tourists in the days to come.

Reviewing the project details with the officials of the Tourism and the Forest Departments here on Friday, District Collector H. Arun Kumar highlighted the need for completing the works at the circuit at the earliest and asked the officials of the departments concerned to accord top priority to the project.

Regional Director of the Tourism Department G. Bheema Sankar, District Forest Officer (wildlife) Prabhakara Rao and other officials were present.