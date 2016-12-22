4 WG constituencies come out on top

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Gopalapuram constituency in West Godavari stood first in top 12 constituencies in the State in terms of consolidated ranking.

The government took GVA, PCI, IMR, MMR, PCE, GPs-ODF, Mee Kosam, Neeru Pragathi, NTR pensions, NTR Vaidya seva, out of school children, R&B roads, tap connections and girls pass-out in tenth standard as parameters in assessing the performance.

During last assessment, Gajuwaka in Viskahapatnam district stood first among the top 10 constituencies in the State regarding constituency domestic product (CDP) prepared by the State government. The constituency is also first in the State with a per capita income (PCI) of Rs. 2,64,232.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu released the data at the District Collectors’ conference here on Wednesday.

Bhimavaram, Ungutur and Undi, all in West Godavari districts, stood in next positions. Other constituencies Mandapet (fifth), Gannavaram (sixth), Chilakaluripet (seventh) Nidavolu (eighth) Tanuku (nineth) Rajamahendravaram (tenth) and Singnamala, Vishaka West bagged the eleventh and twelve positions.

Araku and Paderu (Visakhapatnam district), Adoni (Kurnool), Kurpam (ST) (Vizianagaram), Srisailam (Kurnool), Ramachodavarm (East Godavari), Palasa (Srikakulam), Yemmiganuru(Kurnool), Palakonda (Srikakulam), Palamaneru (Chitttor), Salur (Vizianagaram) and Pathapatnam (Vizianagaram) stood in 12 bottom constituencies.