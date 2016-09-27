About 300 delegates from across the country presented 180 research papers in a two-day seminar on “globalisation - a strategy towards women’s empowerment” which concluded in the Government College for Men in Kurnool on Monday, seminar convener Lt. M.C. Sahitya said. Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy andformer MLC Masala Padmaja, attended the seminar.

Main speakers

The main keynote speakers were E. Sudha Rani, Director of Staff Training college, B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Assistant professor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Sobha Rani, cultural and social activist Devi of Hyderabad.

Resource person

Y. Janardhan Reddy acted as the resource person.