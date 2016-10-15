Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) officials recovered about 30 red sanders logs during a cordon and search operation at a village near Bhupal Colony of Mangalam, on the outskirts of Tirupati. A team of 30 officials, led by RI Chandrasekhar, RSI Vasu and FSO Nataraj, conducted a surprise operation in the village, which continued till the late hours of Thursday. The officials inspected the area and enquired about the whereabouts of few suspects in the village. They even managed to recover 30 logs from the area. This is the second cordon and search operation carried out by the task force.

