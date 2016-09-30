Three youth died in a road accident near Narasapuram when their bike was knocked down by a vehicle in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, Moosarapu Narendra (23), Dasari Mani Raju (25), Palaparti Ashok (25), residents of Gadevari Thota of Rustumbada village, were coming to Narasapuram when the accident occurred. Passersby informed the police about the accident and immediately the police rushed to the spot and shifted the youth to hospital.

All the three succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. Their bodies were sent to the Narsapuram government hospitals for post-mortem.