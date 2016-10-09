One the biggest temples of North Andhra region-Sri Pyditalli Ammavaru in Vizianagaram-geared up the annual festival ‘Sirimanu Sambaralu’ in which over 3 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the devotional activity. Tholellu utsavam will be held on October 17 and famous ‘Sirimanotsavam’ will be taken place on the next day. Uyyala Kambala is planned on November 1.

History of temple

These three festivals have special places in the hearts of local people who believed that presiding deity Sri Pydimamba, sister of the then Maharaja Vijayarama Gajapati, sacrificed her life to save the royal family from battle of Bobbili which took place in the year 1757.

A few days later, an idol was found in ‘Pedda Cheruvu’ and she was believed to the Maharaja’s sister who became deity to save the people of Vizianagaram Presidency.

Sri Pydimamba has two temples. One is called as a Chaduru Gudi and other one is named as Vanam Gudi. She believed to stay in Chaduru Gudi between Visakham and Ashwayujam months and the remaining months special prayers are offered at Vanam Gudi located at Vizianagaram Railway station. However, majority of the devotees visit the main temple located at Three Lamps junction.

As the festival date is approaching, Viziangaram District administration and Endowments departments are conducting series of meetings to provide more amenities for the devotees. Assistant Commissioner of the Endowments department P.V.A.V.S Bhanuraja told The Hindu that more amenities would be provided for the devotees as the temple could buy 58 cents of land by paying Rs.1.19 crore to Vizianagaram municipal authorities.

“Congestion in the temple is a major concern all these years.

Now, we can take up many spiritual and cultural activities in the place located opposite to the temple. Annadanam, deeksha programmes of devotees are taken place on the new premises from this year onwards. Now, we planned to construct new building in the vacant land with Rs. 4 crore to improve the facilities while creating ample parking area,” said Mr. Bhanuraja.

According to temple authorities, around Rs.20 crore needed to buy private properties in surrounding areas of the temple, for which a requisition letter sent to the Endowments department to release funds under Common Good Fund.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for devotees, says Endowments official