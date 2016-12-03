3 get life term for murder

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Parvathipuram II Additional Judicial Magistrate H. Chandrasekhar Rao has sentenced three murder-accused to undergo life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs. 500 each.

According to Public Prosecutor Raghuram, Gorle Gowri, a housewife of Erukulaveedhi in Bobbili, reprimanded one of the convicts, Elamanchili Raju, for misbehaving with her on February 5, 2007. Enraged, Raju along with his accomplices – Yasarapu Jagan and Nadiminti Sudheer of the same street – hurled stones on Gowri’s house. When her grandfather Gorle Asirayya confronted them, the three accused pushed him down on the road resulting in bleeding injuries on his head which proved fatal.

Gorle Pola Rao, grandson of Asirayya, filed a complaint with the Bobbili police on the same day. Then inspector of Bobbili M. Raja Rao, who investigated the case, filed a charge-sheet in the Parvathipuram II Additional Judicial Magistrate Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao delivered his judgment on Friday.