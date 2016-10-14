Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) will be conducting a two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on Fundamental Critical Care Support and Skills Training at the university’s Sri Padmavati Auditorium from November 2.

The CME programme, which is approved and awarded with two CME credit hours by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, is sponsored by the Society of Critical Care Medicine of the United States of America.

It also includes a course on skills training.

Member of Society of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Cordelia V. Sharma (USA) and Dr. Simant K. Jha (New Delhi) will be course director/consultant and instructor for the medical education and skills training course.

SVIMS Director and Vice-chancellor Dr. T.S. Ravikumar urged health professionals to take part in the programme by registering before October 24. More details can be had on phone no. 9618150767 or website http://svimstpt.ap.nic.in.

Rs.10 lakh donated

to SVIMS

Meanwhile, Shivam Condev Pvt. Ltd. from Cuttack, Odisha has donated Rs. 10 lakh to SVIMS’ Sri Balaji Aarogyavaraprasadini Scheme run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The cheque was handed over by former Tirupati MP Nelavala Subramanyam on behalf of the company.