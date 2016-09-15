The Special Tribal Recruitment Test (TRT) will be conducted on Spetember 16 and 17. Around 2,500 tribals would be attending this test, said ITDA Project Officer K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu.

Addressing invigilators and other staff on Wednesday here, he said the government had announced special recruitment of teachers for tribal candidates in the Agency and the examination would be conducted at Rampachodavarm and Chinturu centres.

He asked the invigilators to explain and assist tribal candidates in filling OMR and MMR sheets before the start of the examination and also while collecting the answer sheets at the end of the exam. He said they had installed CC cameras both inside and outside the examination centres.

He asked candidates to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time.