Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and his wife Parvathi Devi participated in a bicycle rally along with other police officials to create awareness about the Police Commemoration Week in Kurnool on Saturday.

The SP couple jointly inaugurated a blood donation camp in the Vyas auditorium in the District Police Office in memory of police martyrs. The SP was the first to donate blood. Two hundred and fifty others who donated blood included Special Branch DSP J. Babu Prasad, circle inspectors D. Prabhakar, B.R. Krishnaiah, Maheswara Reddy, Reserve Inspector Rangamuni, sub-inspectors, civil and armed reserve personnel and youth.

Open house exhibitions, rallies and other programmes would be held besides organising a photo exhibition on the services being rendered by the police. Additional SPs T. Chandrasekhar Reddy and I. Venkatesh, DSP A.G. Krishnamurthy, D.V. Ramana Murthy, J. Babu Prasad and A. Ramachandra, circle inspectors, doctors Srilakshmi and Venkataiah, Indian Red Cross Society district chairman G. Srinivasulu Yadav and IRCS technicians participated. DSP, circle inspectors and police personnel took out a police commemoration rally.

Kurnool Traffic DSP A. Ramachandra, circle inspectors D. Prabhakar, Nagaraja Rao, Maheswara Reddy, G. Madhusudana Rao, B.R. Krishnaiah and Pavan Kishore participated.