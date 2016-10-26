National » Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA, October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 05:38 IST

24X7 drinking water supply in urban areas soon: Minister

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
P. Narayana
P. Narayana

Special focus to be put on solid waste management in all municipalities

The State government is making arrangements to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply to the households in all the municipalities, according to Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.

He participated in a series of programmes in Samalkot and Peddapuram on Tuesday, including the inaugural of the first floor of the municipality building at Samalkot and interaction with students at Peddapuram.

Addressing the public, the Minister said special focus would be put on solid waste management and underground drainage system. Municipal permission for building plans and layout had been simplified and people could apply for the plans at the nearby MeeSeva centres, he said.

AP as education hub

Interacting with students at Peddapuram, Mr. Narayana said the State government had launched free training in foundation courses for the benefit of the students of the government schools, who wish to pursue higher studies in prestigious educational institutions.

Plans were afoot to make AP as the education hub and to provide free coaching to students for all entrance examinations.

Zilla Parishad chairman Namana Rambabu, MLC Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao and others accompanied the Minister.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

24 Maoists killed on Odisha-Andhra border

PG medical student commits suicide

Beautification drive kindles hope on old projects

‘The world looks different for me’

How harmful is Ajinomoto?

From the land of Kathakali to Kuchipudi

An ‘ism’ for every trouble

Neglected senior citizens get ASRA in Ongole

HC seeks action plan from AP govt. on AgriGold money recovery

Minor fire at Tirumala


Trains delayed in A.P. as lorry falls on track, snaps high-tension wires

Help the voiceless, legal volunteers told

Notification likely for new divisions in Srikakulam

Aadhaar must for cottages on Tirumala

‘Discoms collecting charges in violation of regulatory panel ruling’

Badidevarakonda: TDP seeks resurvey of forest area

Hundreds witness float festival of Sri Pydimamba

Exchange of fire: Two more bodies identified

Stone to be laid for administrative building complex on October 28

24X7 drinking water supply in urban areas soon: Minister

Hyderabad

RSS takes Kerala government to task

40% of those trapped by She Teams in 18-20 age bracket

No trespassing in the name of survey: HC

KCR tells officials to draw district-wise plans

HC seeks action plan from AP govt. on AgriGold money recovery

TS to continue with no-detention system

School principal commits suicide

Home Guards on the warpath for a fair deal

Visakhapatnam

24 e-urban health centres sanctioned in GVMC limits

Young musicians set traditional tone for beach jams

High price sweetens the deal for jaggery farmers

City-based startup gets crowdfunding

Heritage status for Queen Mary’s school building

Vijayawada

‘Science City will be completed in five years’

A mouth-watering song on traditional Andhra cuisine

PG medical student commits suicide

Naidu reviews progress of Polavaram work

Yandamoori gives critical inputs on entrepreneurship to MBA students

Open debate on judiciary on Saturday

Muslim groups join chorus against Uniform Code

All municipal schools to have English medium from 2017-18

Orphan boy kidnapped for sacrifice rescued

‘They forced me to go without food for 3 days’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

15 arrested on charges of murder

The police arrested 15 persons in connection with the case of murder of Boya Nallanna, 32, in C. Belagal in Kurnool district on Tuesday.Nall... »