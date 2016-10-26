24X7 drinking water supply in urban areas soon: Minister

Special focus to be put on solid waste management in all municipalities

The State government is making arrangements to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply to the households in all the municipalities, according to Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana.

He participated in a series of programmes in Samalkot and Peddapuram on Tuesday, including the inaugural of the first floor of the municipality building at Samalkot and interaction with students at Peddapuram.

Addressing the public, the Minister said special focus would be put on solid waste management and underground drainage system. Municipal permission for building plans and layout had been simplified and people could apply for the plans at the nearby MeeSeva centres, he said.

AP as education hub

Interacting with students at Peddapuram, Mr. Narayana said the State government had launched free training in foundation courses for the benefit of the students of the government schools, who wish to pursue higher studies in prestigious educational institutions.

Plans were afoot to make AP as the education hub and to provide free coaching to students for all entrance examinations.

Zilla Parishad chairman Namana Rambabu, MLC Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao and others accompanied the Minister.