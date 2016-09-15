A 24-hour blood bank was opened at the Apollo Speciality Hospitals here on Wednesday to make all blood components, including the advanced leukoreduction filters, available to people.

The state-of-the art blood bank has facilities for supplying fresh whole blood, saline washed RBCs (red blood corpuscles), singer donor platelets, fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and so on.

The important blood components like the packed red blood corpuscles and platelet concentrates will be made available for patients in need.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility, former legislator Anam Vivekananda Reddy said that such a blood bank with latest apparatus and advanced facilities would help save human lives to a great deal. “This would prove to be of great help to the people of Nellore city and the entire district,” he added.

Mr. Vivekananda Reddy called upon people to donate blood to save lives of those undergoing surgeries or facing life threatening illnesses.

Unit head Naveen Reddy and consultant doctor Dr. Swetha Reddy said that facilities were created for the collection, storage and processing of blood at the new blood bank.