2017 will witness more protests, says CPI(M)

The year 2017 will witness more protests and agitations, as people are fed up with the Telugu Desam Party rule in the State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s stint at the Centre, according to Communist Party of India-Marxist State secretary P. Madhu.

Speaking to mediapersons in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) here on Saturday, he said the State government got jittery over youth’s resolve to take part in the protest for achieving Special Category Status. “That is the reason it suppressed the movement with an iron hand. It even took all the Opposition leaders supporting the youth into preventive custody.”

Mr. Madhu said Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan’s open criticism on the misrule of TDP and BJP gave a fillip to the Opposition parties. “For the time, Pawan, who restricted himself to twitter statements, has come out and openly expressed his unhappiness over the attitude of the TDP and BJP”.

The senior Left leader cited several recent incidents as examples for the simmering mistrust and anger among people against the misrule of TDP. “On January 29, our senior leader V. Raghavulu will lead a delegation in West Godavari’s Elaparru village where farmers are planning to occupy their lands taken away for development of aquaculture”.

He said that an agitation will be launched at Edavalli villages in Guntur District where several acres of land belonging to Dalits was taken away under the pretext of identifying huge granite reserves.