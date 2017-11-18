20 RTC passengers injured in accident

The RTC bus, which was involved in the accident near Rajanagaram, on NH-16 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

Twenty passengers were injured when an RTC bus, going to Vijayawada from Palakonda in Srikakulam district, hit a lorry and partly fell into a drain on the right side on NH-16 near here in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred when the driver tried to avoid hitting the lorry going to Jaggampeta from Rajamahendravaram. Ten passengers who sustained injuries were shifted to Rajamahendravaram government hospital and 10 more were given first-aid and sent back to Vijayawada. Police registered a case and investigation is on.