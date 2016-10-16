Even as the new State of Andhra Pradesh is getting down to business, a section of people in Rayalaseema are gearing up for a struggle to achieve their demand of a separate state.

Some 20 organisations came together under the aegis of the Rayalaseema Social Media Forum (RSMF) here on Saturday to discuss their future course of action. Speaking to The Hindu, M. Ashok Vardhan Reddy, president of the RSMF, pointed out that the Rayalaseema districts continued to languish in poverty due to consecutive drought conditions and years of neglect by the successive governments. “Even after the bifurcation of the State, the Andhra Pradesh government is working against the interests of the Rayalaseema people,” he said adding that the meeting was convened to take a decision on whether to get into electoral politics and contest in the MLC elections or not, at least to highlight the plight of the people of the Rayalaseema region and to educate the people of the region to join the fight for a separate State of Rayalaseema. M.V. Ramana Reddy of the Rayalaseema Vimochana Samiti said that a decision was taken to contest the MLC election. Another meeting would be convened soon where the candidate the elections would also be announced.