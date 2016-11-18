Two women were seriously injured when the jeep in which they were travelling met with an accident on Thursday on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.

The accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle which veered off the road and hit the roadside steel railings before coming to a halt. The injured were identified as Hyandavi (20) and Bharati (63) and were immediately rushed to the government run SVRR hospital.

According to the police there were four members all belonging to a single family in the vehicle of whom the other two escaped with minor injuries.

The pilgrim party hailed from Hyderabad.