The owner and cleaner of a rice-laden lorry were killed when the vehicle overturned at Ethulotakatta cross on Muddanur-Jammalamadugu road in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

Lorry owner Rohini Kumar, 40, and cleaner Yesu, 35, both belonging to Nandyal in Kurnool district, died on the spot and the driver took to his heels. The lorry was carrying a load of rice bags from Nandyal to Kadiri in Anantapur district when the mishap took place. Muddanur police registered a case.