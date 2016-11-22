2 held, Rs 31 lakh seized in oil theft case

more-in

CHITTOOR: The Gangavaram police on Monday afternoon nabbed two youths - Shariff and Javed - and seized an amount of Rs 31 lakh from them in connection with a complaint lodged by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in July 2016 over theft of petrol and diesel by tampering with the Chennai-bound pipeline at Gangavaram.

The Gangavaram police said that acting on the complaint from the IOCL, a special party was formed which kept round-the-clock surveillance at vulnerable points along the pipeline which goes through Gangavaram mandal. The duo belonging to Madanapalle area were nabbed while moving suspiciously at the oil pipeline zone, and, during interrogation, they confessed to their crime in July last. Further interrogation led to the seizure of Rs 31 lakh from their possession, which the duo hoarded after disposing of the oil pilfered from the pipeline by drilling a hole and transporting it through a tanker. A case was registered.