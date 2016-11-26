Andhra Pradesh

195 women constables complete training

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Excise and Prohibition constables (woman) who passed out after completion of three months’ training at the Police Training College here have been advised to make use of the modern techniques taught to them while discharging their duties.

G. Surya Prakash Rao, IG (Marine), who was the chief guest at the passing out parade at the police grounds here on Friday, inspected the parade by 195 women excise and prohibition constables and told them to work with dedication and humanity. Principal of PTC Raja Sikhamani Kakumani said that a majority of them were postgraduates and engineers and they were imparted training in investigative skills and other techniques during the three-month period.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
police
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:18:03 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/195-women-constables-complete-training/article16703204.ece

© The Hindu