195 women constables complete training

VIZIANAGARAM: Excise and Prohibition constables (woman) who passed out after completion of three months’ training at the Police Training College here have been advised to make use of the modern techniques taught to them while discharging their duties.

G. Surya Prakash Rao, IG (Marine), who was the chief guest at the passing out parade at the police grounds here on Friday, inspected the parade by 195 women excise and prohibition constables and told them to work with dedication and humanity. Principal of PTC Raja Sikhamani Kakumani said that a majority of them were postgraduates and engineers and they were imparted training in investigative skills and other techniques during the three-month period.