19-year old girl diagnosed with leprosy

A 19-year-old girl has been diagnosed with Lepromotous leprosy — a virulent form of leprosy — and is under treatment at the Government General Hospital here.

Head of Department, Dermatology, Nageswaramma said the patient has been under treatment at the GGH and added that more family members could be infected. “Usually, symptoms of Leprotomous leprosy are diagnosed at a later age, but it is surprising that the debilitating form of leprosy has affected a young woman,” she said. The disease is believed to be more virulent in tropical countries.

Dr. Nageswaramma said this debilitating form of leprosy has been diagnosed at an early stage. If left untreated, the disease begins to spread affecting eyes, internal organs, bones, joints and marrow of the body.