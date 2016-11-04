One hundred and eighty three students of the G. Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool secured placement in different companies during the last fortnight.

Sixteen companies including TCS, HP, Cap Gemini and Tech Mahindra conducted campus interviews and selected the 183 students.

Of them, 20 students got placed in the companies with an annual pay package of over Rs. 5 lakh, said Placement Officer of the college Veerabhadra Reddy on Thursday. Twenty five students got placed in TCS, he added.

College principal B. Sreenivasa Reddy said three more companies were expected to declare the campus interview results soon.

The first phase of campus interviews was concluded and the second phase would commence in mid-December.

Director of the college P. Jayarami Reddy complimented the students who got placements.