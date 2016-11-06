In a daring move, a 16-year-old girl studying Intermediate first year escaped the confinement at home and approached the police on Saturday resulting in the foiling of her marriage with a 26-year-old youth. The Palamaner police and the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES), a Chittoor-based NGO, had jointly rescued the girl and took steps for her rehabilitation.

A 45-year-old man, Bujjodu, of Mandipeta village of Palamaner mandal, 50 km from here, works in brick kiln units. Though he had been forcing his daughter (16) to give up her studies for the last couple of years, she could pass her Class X and joined Intermediate at Palamaner.

The father addicted to liquor took Rs. 50,000 from one Chowtappa (26), his neighbour working as meistry at a brick kiln unit, a few months ago, promising him that he would give his daughter in marriage to him.

As the youth kept forcing Bujjodu to perform the wedding, the father confined the girl at home since a week, and performed the betrothal at Mandipeta on Saturday, scheduling the marriage on November 10.

When the girl refused to participate in the betrothal function, Bujjodu had reportedly beaten her and threatened to confine her again.

In this backdrop, the girl could escape from the village immediately after the engagement event and contacted the ROPES Child Line 1098, which in turn guided her to rush to the police station at Palamaner.

The women and juvenile wing team in-charge, Ms Karimunneesa and ROPES chairman K. Dhanasekharan rushed to Mandipeta village and brought the parents of both sides along with bridegroom to the Palamaner Police Station.

The girl’s father who kept shouting at his daughter and wife, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to foil the marriage, later confessed to taking Rs. 50,000 from his meistry with a promise to give the hand of daughter to him.

An undertaking was taken from both sides that they would not harass the girl and would allow her to continue her studies.

The police assured the girl that she would be accommodated at government hostel in case of any further harassment from her father.