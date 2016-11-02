My government is committed to improving the living standards of the poor, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced a 15-point programme to ameliorate the living standards of the poor and improve the happiness index of the State.

Launching a month-long State-wide ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’ from a SC Colony in the remote Koppolu village in Prakasam district he said: “My intention is to increase the monthly income of each and every individual by at least Rs. 10,000 so that they can lead a dignified life.”

“I will take the responsibility for capacity-building and impart appropriate skills to win the war against poverty,” Mr. Naidu added.

Pension would be provided to old people on saturation basis, he said, adding that an individual’s basic needs would also be met under the programme.

Fodder would be supplied at 50 per cent subsidy to improve the income of dairy farmers, he said.

Students from poor families would be admitted to residential schools and the meritorious would get an opportunity to pursue education abroad, he added.

