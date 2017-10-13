1,400 cusecs released to Gandikota reservoir

In full flow: Water flowing out of the Owk reservoir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Marketing Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy on Thursday opened five gates of Owk reservoir in Kurnool district and released 1,400 cusecs of water through Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi flood flow canal to Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa district.

Rayalaseema received extensive rainfall this year unlike in the last three decades, the Minister said. Owk reservoir, having a capacity of 4.88 tmcft, has a storage of 2.20 tmcft of water at present. Irrigation engineers would keep releasing water to Gandikota reservoir and the water would be let off to Mylavaram reservoir if needed, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said.

The Srisailam and Velugodu reservoirs, Pothireddipadu head regulator, GNSS, Handri Neeva, Pennar, Chitravathi and Swarnamukhi rivers were brimming with water, he added.

Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, MLCs S.V. Satish Kumar Reddy and Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, Irrigation Chief Engineer of Kadapa Varadaraju and executive engineer of Owk reservoir Papa Rao and others were present.