Fourteen persons were injured in a group clash allegedly over a dispute of sharing irrigation water under Chinthamanupalli lift-irrigation scheme in C. Belagal mandal headquarters in Kurnool district on Friday.

C. Belagal sarpanch Nallanna and Boya Thippanna, who were reportedly at loggerheads with Boya Hazari on sharing of irrigation water to their agricultural fields, allegedly attacked the latter with sticks and stones on Friday. The attack followed a group clash between the followers of rival groups headed by Nallanna of Telugu Desam Party and YSRC leader Maddileti causing injuries to 14 persons, according to the police.

C. Belagal sub-inspector Srinivasulu and staff intervened to bring the situation under control and shifted the injured persons to Kurnool general hospital. The police have registered a case.