13 top bureaucrats transferred

more-in

The State government on Sunday transferred 13 officers in a major reshuffle of senior bureaucrats.

According to a government order, Special Chief Secretary (SCS) to Govt. (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Dept.) Dr. Manmohan Singh has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Govt. (Land, Endowments, and Disaster Management), Revenue Department in place of J.S. Venkateswara Prasad. Mr. Prasad had been posted in the place of Dr. Singh.

K. Praveen Kumar, Principal Secretary (PS) to Govt. (RIAD & RSAD) is posted as Commissioner, Minorities Welfare and Ex-Officio PS to Government, Minorities Welfare Department.

B. Udaya Lakshmi, Commissioner of Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, has been posted as Secretary to Government, Backward Classes Welfare Department. She has also retained full additional charge of the previous offices she held.

Another Secretary to Government K. Sunitha has been transferred from Finance Department to Department for Women, Child, Differently Abled & Senior Citizens.

Dr. G. Vani Mohan hass been posted as Commissioner, Archaeology & Museums.

Samuel Anand Kumar is posted as Special Commissioner, Marketing while Sagili Shan Mohan serving as Sub-Collector, Kukkanoor, is transferred as Additional Commissioner, Capital Area Development Authority (CRDA). Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, PS to Govt. Panchayat Raj Department, RWS (FAC), is also given full additional charge of the post of SCS to Government, Rural Development Department.

Anoop Singh, Additional Chief Electoral Officer & Ex-Officio Special Secretary (SS) to Government, General Administration (Election) Department, is transferred and posted SS to Government, Planning Department.

Dr. S.S.Sridhar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Anantapur, is posted as SS to Government, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department. K.V.V. Satyanarayana is posted as SS to Government, Finance Department. Budithi Rajasekhar, Commissioner, Civil Supplies & Ex-Officio PS to Government, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department, is given full additional charge of the post of PS to Government (Real Time Governance), General Administration Department. The postings are given with immediate effect.