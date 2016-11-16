Students of Nehru school of Banaganapalle displaying their medals and certificates with school correspondentK. Harinath Reddy.—Photo: U. Subramanyam

Thirteen students of Nehru English medium school at Banaganapalle in Kurnool district bagged gold medals in various categories in the third AP State Invitation Karate Championship 2016 held in Machilipatnam in Krishna district on November 13.

The school students who bagged gold medals were S. Afreed and Deva Santosh (Under 8), S. Fayaz (Under 9), T. Divya and D. Vikas (Under 10), K. Hariprasad Reddy and Bhagat (Under 11), B. Nagarjuna and S. Mastan (under 12), K. Madhavakrishna (Under 13), K. Vikayakumar and R. Harini Reddy (Under 14), P. Pavan Kalyan (Under 15), school correspondent and Shito Ryu Karate Association district chairman K. Harinath Reddy said on Tuesday.

N. Veeresh secured silver medal in Under 14 category. Among Nehru college students Y. Prithviraj bagged silver medal, D. Kalyan Babu and M. Ramesh Babu got gold medals in black belt category and S. Shashank Reddy silver medal in brown belt category, he added.

Mr. Harinath Reddy, high school headmaster K. Kamalateja Reddy, school director K. Raviteja Reddy and administrative officer Lakshmi complimented the students and the karate master Fayaz.